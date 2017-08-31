And then there were four. Durham school board winnows superintendent field.

The Durham school board on Wednesday, Aug. 30, trimmed the list of candidates vying for the job of superintendent from 10 to four during a closed-door session.
School board Chairman Mike Lee said one of the four finalists could be named superintendent shortly after the board’s interviews them on Sept. 23.
The superintendent will be named publicly as soon as contract negotiations are completed, Lee said.
“It could go very fast or it could take three weeks,” Lee said.
He said all four candidates are highly qualified.
“We’d be lucky to get any of them as our superintendent,” Lee said.
Several parents have attended recent school board meetings to ask the board to hire someone who is experienced with equity as it pertains to education.
“Experience with equity was at the top of our [school board] lists,” Lee said. “All of these candidates have experience with approaching their work through an equity lens.”
The school board received received 42 applications from candidates vying to replace Superintendent Bert L’Homme when he steps down in September.
The deadline applications was July 10.
The 42 applicants represent the second-highest total ever in a superintendent search conducted by the N.C. School Board Association (NCSBA).
Asheville City Schools received the highest applicant total in an NCSBA search in March when 53 candidates applied to replace Pamela Baldwin who stepped down to become superintendent of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.
