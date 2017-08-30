Looking for seats at DPAC? Try these on for size

It’s out with the old and in with the new at the Durham Performing Arts Center.
The DPAC posted the first photos of new seats going into the main theater to its Facebook page this week. They expect to be finished with the lower level by the end of the week before moving on to the Grand Tier and Balcony next week.
Responses on Facebook were generally positive but a couple of people asked if the seats were smaller. The perspective of the photo showing the seats distorts the true size of the seats.
The seats have the same dimensions as the old seats, according to DPAC spokesperson Rachel Traversari.
“The seats are the same size,” Traversari said.
The DPAC is in the middle of a $1.8 million refurbishment to replace the seats and carpet through the building. The project is slated to be completed by Sept. 10 in time for comedian/actor D.L. Hughley’s appearance on Sept. 22.
