Howell Brown III stands next to his mother, Susan Brown, surrounded by N.C. Highway Patrol troopers on the day of his own induction into the State Highway Patrol, as an Honorary Trooper.
Durham County

Highway Patrol to provide full honors at the 13-year-old honorary trooper’s funeral

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

August 30, 2017 12:05 PM

DURHAM

The N.C. State Highway Patrol will provide full honors during a funeral service Wednesday for Honorary Trooper Howell Brown III, 13, who died Friday after a protracted battle with cancer.

The service will take place at Duke Chapel, followed by a private burial. The patrol’s Honor Guard will provide full honors, along with remarks provided by Col. Glenn McNeill Jr.

An inspirational young teen, as reported by Herald-Sun staff writer Steve Wiseman, Brown encouraged and touched the hearts of athletes and coaches at Duke and N.C. Central universities.

“He served as an inspiration to many, never allowing his medical condition to deter his positive outlook,” Patrol spokesman Michael Baker wrote. “Never wavering from opportunity, Howell accompanied Troopers to several events, including the N.C. State Fair and an entire 18-hole game of golf.”

Troopers nicknamed the kid, HB3.

“Howell provided an example for each of us to live by,” said McNeill, commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Although he is no longer with us, we will never forget the positive influence he provided for so many.”

Brown sat in the front row at McNeill's swearing-in ceremony as the leader of the patrol earlier this year.

At the ceremony, Brown was given “a standing ovation by everyone in attendance, honoring his exemplary character,” Baker recalled.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  

