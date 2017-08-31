Calendar of Events: Friday, Sept. 1-Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Sept. 1
Art Openings
“Carefully Cut: Tin Can Collage” by Thomas Graham
Thomas Graham collects, flattens, and sorts tin containers, cuts them into very small pieces and reassembles them in layers to create tin can collages. On exhibit through Thursday, Nov. 2. Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. Alexander Dickson House, Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2uxtjy1, 919-732-7741.
Music
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series: Counterclockwise String Band
No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.
Boom Unit Brass Band w/ The Spectacles
Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 9:30 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Roky Erickson; and Death Valley Girls
Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Old Ceremony; and Beauty World
Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cowboy Mouth
Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show/$30 VIP Seated. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dreaming of the ’90s Dance Party, PlayPlay and Vespertine
Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 10 p.m. $5, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jo Lawry w/ Kate McGarry and Keith Ganz
Details: Friday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m. $25. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Sept. 1, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Art
Come Out and Play Sculpture Show
Sculptures of many media and form will dot the landscape of a 17-acre horse farm. Leashed dogs are welcome. Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 3 p.m.-Dark. Free. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. www.comeoutandplay.info, 919-357-6142.
Music
Labor Day Blowout: The Nighthawks w/ Rev. Billy C. Wirtz
Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
McCafferty and Remo Drive; and Almost People
Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Ellis Dyson & The Shambles Album Release Party, Katharine Whalen’s Swedish Wood Patrol and Yeaux Katx
Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 p.m. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
A Giant Dog and Bat Fangs
Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jazz Saturday w/ James Gilmore Trio
Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight: Spiderman Homecoming
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8:30-10:30 p.m. $5. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vdcX0b.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Music
Duke Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert
Performing music from Broadway and popular movies in an outdoor concert. Rain date and location: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium. Details: Sunday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. Free. Duke University, East Campus Main Quad, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uASYdd, 919-660-3300.
Concert on the Village Green: Better Off Dead
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vvo3Of.
1st Sunday Blues Jam
Details: Sunday, Sept. 3, 6-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Rhymer’s Resurgence
Hosted by Rowdy of No9to5 Music, 1F2L's and Black Bullies Ent., a concert experience capturing the true essence of Durham's hip-hop scene. Details: Sunday, Sept. 3, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2way1VU, 919-667-1100.
Hannah Hudson w/ George Pettis, Moses Nesh, Jacob Morris
Details: Sunday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m. $6, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, Sept. 3, Pre-show at 2:20 p.m.; Performance at 3 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Monday, Sept. 4
Music
Bluegrass Jam
Grab your fiddle, guitar, banjo, or mandolin. All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Sept. 4, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org. 919-929-2787.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Monday, Sept. 4, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Haken: 10th Anniversary Tour, Sithu Aye and Stammerings
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Downtown Boys and Pie Face Girls
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Music
Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. Free; $5 donations encouraged. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2uvLnN8, 919-929-2787.
Blue Wednesday: The Spoonbenders
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
GBH, The Casualties and Skemata
Details: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Music
Jojo Abot
Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. $20. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tTzMTn, 919-843-333.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Millie McGuire and Maddie Weiner
Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Movies
Boston: The Documentary
Film chronicles the story of the iconic Boston Marathon, from its humble origins to the present day. Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. $10. AMC Southpoint 17 Cinemas, 8030 Renaissance Pkwy, Durham. To reserve tickets: http://bit.ly/2uTgoG9.
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2ijRi2a, 919-357-9887.
Theater
Bad Mothers & Neglectful Wives
Inspired by the January 2017 Women’s March and other women-led political movements from the past and present, Summer Sisters brings together local women artists to explore themes of dissent and change and the pressures of gender and color expectations, using text, music, dance, and images. Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 8:15 p.m. $10-$13. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vT0pMR, 919-682-3343.
