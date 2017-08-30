A man arrested in connection with the Silent Sam protests last week has been charged in Durham.
Durham County

Man arrested in Silent Sam protest faces same charge in Durham

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 30, 2017 8:47 AM

DURHAM

Police have arrested a Durham man who was charged last week in connection with protests of the Silent Sam statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. Gregory Southall Williams was arrested for “wearing a mask/hood in the public ways,” according to a report from the Durham Sheriff’s Office. Williams was released on a $500 secured bond.

Last week, Williams was arrested on a charge of wearing a mask and disguise in public and also “resisting, obstructing and delaying arrest.”

Further information about Williams’ charges in Durham were not available.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

