Man arrested in Silent Sam protest faces same charge in Durham

Police have arrested a Durham man who was charged last week in connection with protests of the Silent Sam statue at UNC-Chapel Hill. Gregory Southall Williams was arrested for “wearing a mask/hood in the public ways,” according to a report from the Durham Sheriff’s Office. Williams was released on a $500 secured bond.
Last week, Williams was arrested on a charge of wearing a mask and disguise in public and also “resisting, obstructing and delaying arrest.”
Further information about Williams’ charges in Durham were not available.
