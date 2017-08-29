Bikes, gun, cash seized from Durham motorcycle club

The Durham County Sheriff's Office has charged three men connected to a group known for operating off-road vehicles and motorcycles illegally in the city and Durham County.
Following residents’ complaints, deputies executed a search warrant Friday at 1451 Maplewood Drive, a suspected chop shop or place where vehicles are taken apart to sell as parts.
Deputies arrested three men and seized 18 dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles, two of them were stolen. Deputies also seized a semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia and cash, according to a news release.
Members of the organized motorcycle club routinely violate traffic laws, and endanger the public and themselves, the release said.
Timothy Wade Samuel, 27, was charged with two counts of felony chop shop activity, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony altering serial numbers and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $7,500 bond was set.
Michael Dale Smith, 21, was arrested on a warrant charging him for discharging firearms in the city limits.
A $2,500 bond was set.
Antonio Louis Sunte Jones, 20, had an order of arrest for the charge of possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana. He was also charged misdemeanor probation violation and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
A $7,000 bond was set.
