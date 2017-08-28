Durham County

Shooting on Holloway Street injured man seriously, police say

A shooting on Holloway Street seriously injured a 39-year-old man, and police were looking for suspects, officials said Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 1600 block, between North Briggs Avenue and Brye Street, a little before 5:30 p.m., police reported.

A spokesman said the man’s wounds appeared to be serious and “possibly life-threatening.”

No information on his condition was available Monday.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

