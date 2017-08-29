Durham County

Holloway Street shooting leaves man seriously wounded. Probe underway

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

August 29, 2017 12:01 AM

Durham

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Holloway Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 39-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, according to police spokesman Wil Glenn. A follow-up investigation is underway, Glenn said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest 0:38

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest
Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do

View More Video