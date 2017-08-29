Holloway Street shooting leaves man seriously wounded. Probe underway

Police are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Holloway Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
A 39-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody, according to police spokesman Wil Glenn. A follow-up investigation is underway, Glenn said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
