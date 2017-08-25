Artists, grab your paintbrushes. The NC ‘duck’ stamp competition is open for business

Wildlife artists, get out your paintbrushes. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is looking for the next great waterfowl painting for the annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.
The competition, which is held in conjunction with the Washington (N.C.) Tourism Development Authority, draws entries from across the country. The entries will be judged by a panel of five experts possessing expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression. Artists are limited to a single entry, which must be submitted before Jan. 19, 2018.
Artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged teal, ring-necked duck, canvasback, or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat. Entries will be judged on anatomical accuracy, attractiveness and visual appeal.
Proceeds from the sale of stamps and prints of the winning entry are designated for the commission’s waterfowl fund, which is used to promote and protect waterfowl habitat.
The winning artwork, along with the top four entries, will be unveiled at a reception in Washington on Feb. 8. They will be displayed during the 22nd Annual East Carolina Wildlife Arts Festival. The prize is $7,000.
Richard Clifton, a Delaware artist, won the 2017 competition out of a field of 39 wildlife artists from 19 states who entered. It was the third time Clifton, who also has won federal duck stamp competitions, won the North Carolina competition.
