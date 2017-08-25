Superchunk’s 1989 debut gets second life on vinyl

Superchunk’s debut album is back out on vinyl as Merge Records released a remastered version on Friday.
It comes with a download of the band’s 1990 show at the famed CBGB club in New York, updated artwork, liner notes and a replica of a 1989 concert flyer.
The first 250 copies were pressed in brilliant orange and it is in this format for the first time since its initial release in 1989.
Commenters on Merge’s Facebook page were stoked by the reissue.
“Love the orange vinyl!!” Max Warden wrote.
Brock Brown also sounded pretty ecstatic.
His post said: “i think i just had an orgasm.”
Superchunk, which is one one the area’s preeminent indie rock bands, still plays three or four of the songs from the album in their shows, according to frontman Mac McCaughan. He said he’s surprised those songs have stood up for 27 years.
“I’m surprised we knew this many songs well enough to record them,” McCaughan said in a statement. “Twenty-seven years later, we still play at least three or four of these songs live occasionally (one of them all the time…), which says something good about a few of the songs, anyway!”
