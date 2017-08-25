Durham County

For some workers at Duke University, minimum wages are set to rise

By Ray Gronberg

August 25, 2017 11:57 AM

DURHAM

Duke University will raise its minimum wage for its “regular” employees and full-time contract workers to $15 an hour by the mid-2019.

The move should affect more than 2,300 Duke employees who work for the university or its health care system, and will be phased in over the coming two summers in $1-an-hour increments, officials said. The minimum wage at Duke is now $13 an hour.

Duke’s announcement noted that, for in-house workers, the policy applies to people who work at least 20 hours a week and at least 36 weeks a year.

Outside contractors who employ people who work full time on the Duke campus are supposed to follow the university’s phase-in schedule, officials said.

