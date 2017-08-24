It’s unanimous. The Confederate flag is now banned in Durham Public Schools.

More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Video: Durham school board votes to ban Confederate flag Durham Public Schools to retract name of white supremacist Julian Carr from historic building on Durham School of the Arts campus, in addition to banning Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols and swastikas. Durham Public Schools to retract name of white supremacist Julian Carr from historic building on Durham School of the Arts campus, in addition to banning Confederate flag, Ku Klux Klan symbols and swastikas. Bernard Thomas bthomas@heraldsun.com

