Durham County

Ah, that new bus smell. GoDurham unveils fleet additions

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 24, 2017 4:06 PM

DURHAM

Ah, that new bus smell.

City bus riders in Durham will soon be able to enjoy the freshness of a new ride as GoDurham sends 12 new buses into service.

Workers put the finishing touches on the 40-foot-long buses earlier this week. They were manufactured by Gillig at a plant in California. Six will replace old buses, some in use since 2003, and six were purchased with proceeds from the local transit-designated half-cent sales tax.

“These new vehicles will help us better serve our customers and make our service even more reliable,” GoDurham transit administrator Brian Fahey said in a news release. “Our oldest vehicles are 14 years old, and as we retire them, our maintenance team can spend less time on major repairs meant to extend the life of older vehicles and focus on other initiatives to improve the safety and comfort of the fleet.”

More new vehicles are coming. GoDurham ACCESS has ordered five light-transit vehicles to provide paratransit trips to those unable to use fixed-route services for medical reasons.

GoDurham provided nearly 7 million rides over 24 routes last year.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews

