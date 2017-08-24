Are you a millionaire? $1 million lottery ticket sold in Creedmoor. Is it yours?

A million dollar Powerball ticket was sold in Creedmoor and two $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Durham for Wednesday's jackpot drawing.
In all, there were 16 winning Powerball sold tickets in North Carolina that won big money, according to the NC Edcuation Lottery.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $758.7 million as an annuity, or $480.5 million cash, before the drawing and was won by a single ticket sold in Massachusetts. It is the largest jackpot won by a single ticket for any lottery game in U.S. history.
The $1 million ticket was sold in Creedmoor at the Food Lion on East Wilson Avenue.
Six Power Play tickets in the state won $200,000 each, and nine tickets won $50,000.
The six $200,000 tickets were sold in these locations:
▪ Week’s Grocery, Barnes Street, Reidsville (Rockingham County)
▪ Olde Brunswick Store No. 2, East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island (Brunswick County)
▪ M&M Mart, North Main Street, Marion (McDowell County)
▪ Food Lion, East Parrish Drive, Benson (Johnston County)
▪ Brite Mart, North Main Street, Goldston (Chatham County)
▪ Linwood Family Mart, Linwood Road, Kings Mountain (Cleveland County)
The nine tickets that won $50,000 each were sold in Raleigh, Durham, Emerald Isle, Indian Trail, Gibsonville, Winston-Salem, Lumberton and Haw River. Locations were not listed for any of those.
Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Four North Carolina players have won Powerball jackpots in the past, winning $74.5 million to $188 million.
