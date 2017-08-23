Durham County

Kyle Fisher Jr. was shot on Chalk Level Road Aug. 7. He died of his wounds on Tuesday

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

August 23, 2017 4:32 PM

Durham

Kyle Maurice Fisher Jr., 30, died Tuesday after being shot in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said no charges had been filed in the case as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

.

  Comments  

