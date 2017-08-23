Helping the needy. Back-to-school backpack giveaway leaves thousands of kids smiling.

Hundreds of people qeued up around the block from the Durham Rescue Mission Wednesday norning as the mission’s conducted its annual backpack giveaway.
Some 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were given away to the children of needy families by the mission and volunteers in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline.
The mission also gave away 950 pounds of pork barbecue, 8,000 hotdogs, 1,800 bags of groceries, free desserts and 12,000 articles of clothing.
There were also an inflatable slide, carnival games and snow cones for the kids.
