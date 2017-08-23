Helping the needy. Back-to-school backpack giveaway leaves thousands of kids smiling.

More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Durham Rescue Mission gives away 3,000 backpacks The Durham Rescue Mission held its 18th Annual Back-to-School Pep Rally sponsored by GSK. They gave away more than 3,000 backpacks and 4,360 people were in attendance. The Durham Rescue Mission held its 18th Annual Back-to-School Pep Rally sponsored by GSK. They gave away more than 3,000 backpacks and 4,360 people were in attendance. Bernard Thomas bthomas@heraldsun.com

