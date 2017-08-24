Calendar of Events: Friday, Aug. 25-Thursday, Aug. 31

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Aug. 25
Music
Hillsborough Arts Council’s Last Fridays Free Concert Series: The Embers
A free concert featured on the old courthouse lawn alongside visual arts, dance and literature. Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 6-9 p.m. Free. Old Courthouse Lawn, 102 North Churton St, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2pD7vlz, 919-643-2500.
The Bluegrass Experience
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m. Free; donation suggested. Bynum Front Porch, 950 Bynum Rd, Pittsboro. http://bit.ly/2v5AWg2.
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series: Amigo
No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.
Durham Central Park Concert Series: Laila Nur & The Love Riot
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2u04luq, 919-450-5186.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Be Loud! ’17-Drivin’ n Cryin’; The Backsliders; and Boom Unit Brass Band
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
All Get Out; and Ratboys and Wild Pink
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Joseph & The Beasts; Simone Finally; and Infielder
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
PJ Morton; and ASH.
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show/$25 Seated. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jim Ketch Swingtet
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Punk Cuts to End Rape w/ Bangzz
Benefit for Orange County Rape Crisis Center. Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. Free, donations encouraged. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Deep Valley Drifters; Caller, Eileen Thorsos. Details: Friday, Aug. 25, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. ww.tcdancers.org.
Outings
Audio Under the Stars: Wild
A short audio documentary. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics. Food and beverages available on-site for purchase. Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 8-10 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, Sept. 1). Free. Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2ttz7vZ.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Aug. 25, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
“Count” at Playmakers Repertory Company
Details: Friday, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Kenan Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2u4DkXd, 919-962-7529.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Art Openings
Come Out and Play Sculpture Show
Sculptures of many media and form will dot the landscape of a 17-acre horse farm. Leashed dogs are welcome. There will be a free shuttle running from Storybook Farm, 231 Storybook Ln, Chapel Hill. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, Noon-Dark. Free. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. www.comeoutandplay.info, 919-357-6142.
Music
NC Stars in the Round at Shakori Hills
An evening of music, food, beverages, and family fun. The evening’s highlight will be a singer-songwriter circle featuring local musicians and songwriters. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. $10-$17. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. http://bit.ly/2uaI9hK, 919-542-8142.
The Tornado Blues Band
Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Thomas Rhyant’s Sam Cooke Soul Revue
Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Be Loud! ’17: The Spressials; Hege V; and Bill Warden and the Floating Children
Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Orange County Opry
Performances by Lester Coalbanks & The Seven Sorrows, and more. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Luke Pell
Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$40 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jazz Saturday w/ CoraSon
Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Creative Music Performance Student Band Album Release Show; MKR; and Poor Pie
Profits benefit TABLE, an organization that helps provide emergency food aid for kids in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. $10. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Gimme Shelter Dance Party w/ DJKB
Benefit for PeeWee Homes. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 p.m.: 2 a.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
“Count” at Playmakers Repertory Company
Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Kenan Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2u4DkXd, 919-962-7529.
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight: Despicable Me 3 (PG)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vtZH7T.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Art Openings
Come Out and Play Sculpture Show
Sculptures of many media and form will dot the landscape of a 17-acre horse farm. Leashed dogs are welcome. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, Noon-Dark. Free. JimGin Farm, 150 Wild Horse Run, Pittsboro. www.comeoutandplay.info, 919-357-6142.
Music
Concert on the Village Green: Erich Lieth; Saludos Company
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2fmLSlV.
Give the Drummer Some Percussion Concert
Featuring NCCU percussion alumni Thomas Taylor (faculty) and honoring NCCU alum Grady Tate. Silent auction beginning at 5 p.m.; Proceeds benefit the Jazz Studies scholarship fund. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m. Free admission. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St. Durham. http://bit.ly/2vItw5w.
The Mutineers; Morgan Greer; and Melissa Swingle Duo
Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
“Count” at Playmakers Repertory Company
Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Kenan Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2u4DkXd, 919-962-7529.
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, Pre-show at 2:20 p.m.; Performance at 3 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Monday, Aug. 28
Music
Shabazz Palaces; and Porter Ray
Details: Monday, Aug. 28, 9 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$19 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
That’s the Joint!: Open mic
Join us as we take the traditional Monday night "open mic" to a whole new level: comedy, live music, MCs, producers, talent showcase. Details: Monday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Art Openings
Joan Vandermeer, Opening Exhibit, at Madhatter Cafe and Bakeshop
Studio and Back Porch Paintings. On display through Friday, October 27. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 29. Madhatter Cafe and Bakeshop, 1802 W. Main St, Durham.
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ashley Heath
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Music
Spencer Lee
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sextile
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Artist Talk
Artist Talk with August Featured Artists at FRANK Gallery
Along with Austin Cathey. Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 6-8 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2uzWWOe, 919-636-4135.
Music
Faculty Jazz Trio Concert
Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. James and Susan Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://unc.live/2vIQRUN, 919-962-1039.
Hill Country Cosmopolitans
Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ben Payton
Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Saul Zonana
Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hardworker; and Wood Robinson’s New Formal
Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Movies
School Life
The story of John and Amanda Leyden, teachers at a rare Irish primary-age boarding school. Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. Free; ticket required. Full Frame Theater, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2fnszZH, 919-687-4100.
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2ijRi2a, 919-357-9887.
Comments