UNC-Chapel Hill police and Orange County sheriff's deputies protect "Silent Sam" on the campus in Chapel Hill, N.C. Tuesday, August 22, 2017. About 400 protesters surrounded the controversial statue for several hours as the students shouted "Tear it down!"
Durham County

Two, or maybe three, arrested in Silent Sam protest

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 23, 2017 9:46 AM

CHAPEL HILL

Campus police at UNC arrested two individuals who were not affiliated with the university during Tuesday’s protest over the Silent Sam Confederate statue.

WRAL news is also reporting that three people were arrested, including a UNC student.

More information about the names of those arrested and the charges were not available early Tuesday.

UNC’s news bureau released a statement late Tuesday stating that campus police had “arrested two individuals who were not affiliated with the University.” The vast majority of students followed the ground rules for free and open debate, the statement read.

Students gathered around the statue Tuesday evening to encourage the university to remove it because of its ties to Jim Crow laws and white supremacy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

