Stray bullet causes gas line leak in Durham

Durham police say a gas leak reported late Tuesday in the area of Dayton Street near Wabash streets and believed to have been caused by a bullet has been capped.
The leak happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Cheek of the Durham Police Department. No one was injured because of the leak, Cheek said.
The leak forced Durham Police to evacuate residents of Durham's McDougald Terrace, according to a WTVD report. Police said someone fired a shot and it hit a gas line.
Police are still trying to find more information about the incident, Cheek said.
