Durham police seek information about late Tuesday shooting

DURHAM The Durham Police Department is seeking information about a shooting in the 1400 block of Humphrey Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A 45-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.
No suspects are in custody.
A follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments