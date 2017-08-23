Durham County

Durham police seek information about late Tuesday shooting

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 23, 2017 7:15 AM

DURHAM The Durham Police Department is seeking information about a shooting in the 1400 block of Humphrey Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A 45-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspects are in custody.

A follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

