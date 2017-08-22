Durham County

Silent Sam draws protesters, opinions on social media

By Joe Johnson

August 22, 2017 9:05 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Police in Chapel Hill and UNC Chapel Hill officials knew a protest was going to occur on Tuesday at Silent Sam, the Confederate statue in honor of students who died in the Civil War.

Many at the protest were quick to jump on social media and express their opinion about Silent Sam.

The statue was protected by a double ring of crowd control barriers installed earlier in the day by police so it would not suffer the same fate as the Confederate statue that was toppled in Durham on Aug. 14.

Confederate statues have been the focus of protests since a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12 resulted in the death of Heather Heyer, who was struck and killed by a vehicle there.

Duke University removed a statue of Robert E. Lee early Saturday morning after it had been vandalized last week. Several confederate statues were removed from the UT Austin on Monday. Some cities like Baltimore removed Confederate statues, too.

