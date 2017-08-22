Downtown Durham YMCA reopened

The Downtown Durham YMCA was closed for about 45 minutes on Tuesday as staff responded a bomb threat.
YMCA spokesman Perry Forrest said the Downtown YMCA was notified of a bomb threat by Durham police on Tuesday afternoon. YMCA staff evacuated the building and closed the building.
It closed at 12:23 p.m., according to a Tweet and reopened shortly after 1 following a search by Durham police bomb-sniffing dogs, according to multiple media reports.
“The safety of our members, participants, and guests remains our highest priority, Perry said. “We are grateful to our local law enforcement and officials for all their support.”
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews
Comments