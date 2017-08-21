At the Eno: A total eclipse of the heart

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Eclipse viewers gather outside UNC's Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill, N.C. to watch as the moon moved in front of the sun Monday afternoon. Julia Wall and Casey Toth heraldsun.com

Eclipse viewers gather outside UNC's Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill, N.C. to watch as the moon moved in front of the sun Monday afternoon. Julia Wall and Casey Toth heraldsun.com