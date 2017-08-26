Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 - Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to http://bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Meetings
Triangle Jewish Genealogical Society Meeting
Highlights from the IAJGS Annual Conference held last month in Orlando. All are welcome. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 1-3 p.m. 6905 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 205, Durham. RSVP to DebbieTheTeacher@gmail.com.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Forest Bathing at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area
Join a volunteer for a leisurely hike as we enjoy the sights and sounds of the NC forest and the Eno River on the Occoneechee Trails. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 2:15 p.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2ux0Poe, 919-383-1686.
Discovery Club: Paper Making at Little River Regional Park
For ages 6 years and older. Learn how paper is made from trees. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-Noon. Little River Regional Park, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. 919-732-5505.
Latin American Festival
Featuring music groups, folkloric dances, activities for children, traditional food, arts and crafts sales, and a huge Zumbathon. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 12:30-7:30 p.m. Free. West Weaver St (between N. Greensboro St and Linsdsay St), Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2wspDy3.
St. Paul AME Community Bowling League
There will be an interest meeting at 4:15 p.m. followed by the first night of league bowling at 5 p.m. Please contact Carlotta Armstrong-Young at cbarmstrong1@aol.com or 919 929-9948 or Angeline Warren angelinewarren100@gmail.com or 919 967-6450 if interested for more information. Details: Sunday, Aug. 27, 4:15 p.m. AMF Bowling Lanes, 4508 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2u8sCLw.
Monday, Aug. 28
Community Events
Duke Health Forum: “Take Our Pain Away: Patients, Practice, and Policy of Opioid Epidemic”
Parking is available at Duke Medicine Circle Garage on Trent Drive. There is also valet parking in front of Duke Cancer Center, adjacent to Trent Semans Center (Medical School). Details: Monday, Aug. 28, Noon - 1:15 p.m. (Lunch provided to the first 100 registered attendees starting at 11:45 a.m.). Free; open to the public; registration required. Great Hall, MDB Trent Semans Center for Health Education (Medical School), Duke University, 8 Searle Center Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uA92qI, 919-668-1926.
Stewards of Children Training
Darkness to Light is a comprehensive child protection program to help put an end to child sexual abuse. Training is open to the public and free of charge. All adults are welcome and encouraged to attend. Details: Monday, Aug. 28, 5-7:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. To register: http://bit.ly/1M6VTIm.
Music
Songwriters’ Circle
An evening for composers to share their work with each other. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Book Signings
Meet the Author: Kevin McLaughlin, author of “Innocent: A Spirit of Resilience”
McLaughlin’s co-author and subject of the book, Opwonya Innocent, will attend the event via Skype from Uganda. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uryAWZ.
Outings
Back 2 School Bash! at North Regional Library
Join us for interactive back to school fun. Registration required. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wssC9V, 919-560-0231.
Tuesday Night Trivia at The Pinhook
Current events, miscellaneous facts, and each game has a theme round. Win a $50 bar tab and tickets to shows. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 8:30 p.m. Free. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vf9NYl, 984-244-7243.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Community Events
Orange Congregations In Mission's Barbecue Fundraiser
Barbecue sold by the pound, plate and sandwich. Supports OCIM 's programs, including Meals on Wheels and the food pantry. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Exchange Club, 331 Exchange Park Ln, Hillsborough. 919-732-6194, ext. 10.
RTI-Duke Forum: “My Turn for Service? Bridging Policies & Practice in Long Term Care”
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 30, Noon - 1 p.m. (Lunch provided to registered attendees starting at 11:45 a.m.). Free: registration required. Dreyfus Auditorium, Haynes Building, RTI International, 3040 E. Cornwallis Rd, Research Triangle Park. http://bit.ly/2vfmthZ, 919-684-8111.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Wellness Wednesdays - Latest Wellness Trends
Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4-5 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Market, 228 South Churton St, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2fmzClo.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Book Signings
Jocelyn Olcott, author of “International Women’s Year: The Greatest Consciousness-Raising Event in History”
Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Candidates Forum - Chapel Hill
Each candidate will have two minutes to introduce him/herself, followed by a question from the moderator and a related follow-up question from the audience. Hosted by Friends of the Downtown - Chapel Hill. Details: Thursday, Aug. 31, Coffee at 9:30 a.m.; Program at 10 a.m. The Franklin Hotel, 2nd Floor, 311 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/1iwRaqS.
Friday, Sep. 1
Outings
Tar Heel Downtown
A pep rally atmosphere and fan experience on Franklin Street, featuring a live outdoor concert featuring music, interactive games for kids and families, face painting, and more. Details: Friday, Sep. 1, 6-9 p.m. Plaza at 140 West, 140 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill.
Welcome Back Social at North Regional Library
Meet the teen librarians, make buttons, and learn about what will be going on at the library this school year. Details: Friday, Sep. 1, 3-5 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2x4IzTN, 919-560-0100.
Saturday, Sep. 2
Community Events
Understanding Dyslexia at East Regional Library
A panel discussion with local specialists aimed to discuss and define dyslexia, and discuss how the library can function as a safe space for those with dyslexia. Details: Saturday, Sep. 2, 2-3:15 p.m. Free; registration required. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/2x5atPz, 919-560-0100.
Outings
11th Annual Durham Car Show
There will be food, drink and homemade ice cream. Fun for the whole family! Details: Saturday, Sep. 2, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Fellowship Baptist Church, 515 Southerland St, Durham. 919-618-2922.
King Street Swap Meet
A community wide yard sale in the heart of downtown Hillsborough. Details: Saturday, Sep. 2, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. www.historichillsborough.org, 919-732-7741.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Sep. 2, 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway from Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Sep. 2, 8 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Comments