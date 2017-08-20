After a turbulent week for race relations, a reset at ‘Black August in the Park’ in Durham

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video: After a turbulent week of race relations in Durham, including the removal of a Confederate statue by activists and rumors of a KKK rally drawing hundreds to the streets, an annual 'Black August in the Park' celebration Sunday was a pleasant release. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: After a turbulent week of race relations in Durham, including the removal of a Confederate statue by activists and rumors of a KKK rally drawing hundreds to the streets, an annual 'Black August in the Park' celebration Sunday was a pleasant release. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com