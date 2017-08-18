Police announce arrest of alleged Durham serial burglar. Bond set at $1.54 million

Durham police have arrested Maurice Jerome Cox, 42, of Durham in connection with a string of recent burglaries in southwestern Durham. Burglaries were reported on Fortunes Ridge Drive, Bloomsbury Court, Five Oaks Drive, Beechnut Lane and Cottage Woods Court.
Investigators charged Cox with six counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felonious breaking and entering, six counts of obtaining property by false pretense, one count of attempted felony larceny and two counts of injury to property. His bond was set at $1.5 million on these charges.
In addition, Cox was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and 20 counts of failure to appear in court on charges of misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, injury to property, resisting a public officer, simple assault, common-law robbery and obtaining property by false pretense. His bond was set at $40,000 on those charges.
He was being held in the Durham County jail.
The burglaries with which Cox is charged reportedly took place during the early morning hours while residents were asleep in their bedrooms.
The burglar was said to have entered the residences through an unlocked sliding glass door or unlocked screen door. Once inside the residence the suspect was said to have roamed through the homes in an attempt to locate valuables (i.e. money, jewelry, small electronics and credit/ATM cards). In some cases the suspect was said to have taken the victims’ cell phone and car keys. The suspect was targeting homes that were dark inside and out.
