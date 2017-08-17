This is an artist’s rendering of the Carolina Square project on West Franklin Street in Chapel Hill
Durham County

Worker falls at Carolina Square construction site

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 17, 2017 3:32 PM

CHAPEL HILL

A construction worker fell 29 feet while at a work site Thursday morning at Carolina Square on West Franklin Street, town officials said.

The worker sustained non-life threatening injuries in the fall, which occurred just after 10:30 a.m., said Ran Northam, community safety communications specialist for Chapel Hill.

The worker, who fell to the ground after his ladder slid, was very lucky, said Kim Woodward, operations manager for Orange County Emergency Medical Services. Privacy rules prevent her from providing details about the worker’s injuries, she said.

“When we transported him to the hospital, he was awake and alert and in good condition,” Woodward said.

The $120 million Carolina Square project across from the intersection of West Franklin and Church streets includes a 21,000-square-foot Target store that recently opened, plus additional retail and office space and apartments that are still under construction.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

