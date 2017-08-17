Durham jazz club, The Shed, is down to its last note

The Shed Jazz, a club that presented jazz and other improvisational music at the Golden Belt complex, is closing.
A spokesman for the club said Thursday it is losing its lease.
To mark the closing, the club will celebrate three years of community arts programming and education with two open forums Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon to 5 p.m. Participants are asked to contribute to a discussion of artist organization and solidarity. Dina Maccabee will perform Friday night.
The club announced the closing officially in a Facebook post. Social media posts had anticipated the announcement.
During its history, The Shed had a weekly jam led by pianist Ernest Turner, singer-songwriter night and other events.
The Shed, at 807 E. Main St., will have books, T-shirts, stacking chairs, furniture and other items for sale.
For information, visit http://www.shedjazz.com/.
