The Shed Jazz in Durham will have a closing sale, along with discussion, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.
The Shed Jazz in Durham will have a closing sale, along with discussion, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20. Courtesy theshedjazz.com
The Shed Jazz in Durham will have a closing sale, along with discussion, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20. Courtesy theshedjazz.com

Durham County

Durham jazz club, The Shed, is down to its last note

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 17, 2017 12:16 PM

DURHAM

The Shed Jazz, a club that presented jazz and other improvisational music at the Golden Belt complex, is closing.

A spokesman for the club said Thursday it is losing its lease.

To mark the closing, the club will celebrate three years of community arts programming and education with two open forums Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon to 5 p.m. Participants are asked to contribute to a discussion of artist organization and solidarity. Dina Maccabee will perform Friday night.

The club announced the closing officially in a Facebook post. Social media posts had anticipated the announcement.

During its history, The Shed had a weekly jam led by pianist Ernest Turner, singer-songwriter night and other events.

The Shed, at 807 E. Main St., will have books, T-shirts, stacking chairs, furniture and other items for sale.

For information, visit http://www.shedjazz.com/.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest 0:38

Durham activist arrested in connection to Confederate statue protest
Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do

View More Video