Zagster is teaming with N.C. Central to start a bike-sharing program.
Durham County

Care to cycle to class? N.C. Central rolling out bike-share program

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 17, 2017 6:00 AM

DURHAM

A new option to get around N.C. Central University is coming on Thursday, Aug. 17.

NCCU and Zagster are launching a bike-share program to offer students, faculty and staff another way to traverse campus, according to a news release.

NCCU’s Cycling Eagles bike-share features the Zagster 8. It includes a basket, automatic lights, a bell and full reflectors. There will be two stations on campus where the bicycles can be rented.

Riders can join the program by signing up for a $15 annual membership ($10 if you sign up by Sept. 30). Membership includes two free hours of bike use per ride on weekdays and three free hours on weekends. Additional time is charged at $2 per hour. Riders must be 18 or older.

“This partnership exposes our campus community to yet another great benefit,” said interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown. “Cycling Eagles will not only provide a new transportation option, but will also contribute to a healthier campus community.”

Riders may locate available bikes through the Zagster mobile app. One tap in the app automatically unlocks a ring lock on the rear wheel, allowing riders to get rolling in seconds. The built-in lock on Zagster bikes also lets riders travel without the limitation of parking only at designated stations.

  Comments  

