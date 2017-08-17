“Hidden Figures” (PG) will be featured in a free, public screening at the Chapel Hill Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
"Hidden Figures" (PG) will be featured in a free, public screening at the Chapel Hill Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
“Hidden Figures” (PG) will be featured in a free, public screening at the Chapel Hill Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Submitted photo.

Durham County

Calendar of Events: Aug. 18-24

August 17, 2017 6:00 AM

Friday, Aug. 18

Art Openings

“Some Assembly Required: Can You Build It?” Opening Reception at Pleiades Gallery

Artists explore the concept of “assemblage,” 3D elements project out of a base or substrate. Exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

Seed to Soil to Seed: Ad Infinitum, Opening Reception at Cameron Gallery

Part of a larger body of garden and soil-related sculptural works by Sara Good of Memphis. On exhibit through Saturday, September 9. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wBoSmk, 919-688-6960.

“H is for Hayti” at Hayti Heritage Center

Highlights Durham’s famed Black Wall Street and the community that served as a model for self-sufficient African American communities in the south. Refreshments will be served. RSVP to 919-683-1709 or info@hayti.org. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham.

“Angles of Repose” by Pamela George at Eno River Gallery

Paintings explore endangered places of rest, restoration and repost. On exhibit through Thursday, Oct. 5. Details: Friday, Aug. 18. Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (ERUUF), 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham. 919-489-2575.

The FENCE: Durham

A large scale outdoor photography exhibition featuring work from 46 artists. On view through November 2017. Details: Friday, Aug. 18. 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wf2p1z.

Music

Brightleaf Summer Concert Series: Will McBride Group

No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.

Durham Central Park Concert Series: Be Steadwell

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2u04luq, 919-450-5186.

Tommy Edwards

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Ctr, Pittsboro. http://bit.ly/2wrVJtR, 919-542-4000.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Rusty Wright Band

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Harvey Dalton Arnold

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Brick + Mortar and The Moms and Lonnie Walker

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tyler Daniel Bean, Boy Rex and S.E. Ward

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Benefit for Greg Klaiber

Featuring Tooth, Solar Halos, Bitter Resolve, Gates Of Endor, Bvnnies, Squall, Magma Opus, En Serenade, Miracles, Almost People, The Wigg Report, and Charles Latham. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Tills, Drag Sounds and Pie Face Girls

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Third Friday dance sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Improv Percolator

A showcase for local improv students and teams. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Music

Rock the Park Concert & Movies Series: Trolls (G)

Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while watching a movie on a big screen. Food vendors will be on site. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1TNsxCn, 919-560-4355.

August Birthday Party: Good Rocking Sam

If you were born in August, bring your friends, party favors and come on in! Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

ZOOCRU

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

The Roosevelts and Katie Rose (solo)

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Shehehe, 3 Body Problem and Reese McHenry & The Fox

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Dave Finucane Quartet

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Jazz Saturday w/ Hal Engler Quartet

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Theater

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Comedian Jordan Carlos and Matt White

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

No Shame Theatre

An open performance venue for original and compelling works. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Movies

Movies by Moonlight: Wonder Woman (PG-13)

Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2w6XQmS.

Movies at the Library: Hidden Figures (PG)

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2022.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Music

Gospel Extravaganza at Peace Missionary Baptist Church

Features all of Peace’s choirs, including Angels of Peace, Spirit of Peace, Voices of Peace and the Male Chorus. Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. Free. Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Hwy (NC Hwy 55), Durham. 919-598-9888.

Adrian Duke & Theresa Richmond

Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Woolly’s Big Blues Jam

Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Janiva Magness; and Tea Cup Gin

Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$19 Day of Show/$29 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Theater

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, Pre-show at 2:20 p.m.; Performance at 3 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Monday, Aug. 21

Music

Bluegrass Jam

Grab your fiddle, guitar, banjo, or mandolin. All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Aug. 21, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org. 919-929-2787.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Music

Skyler Drew Foust

Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Durand Jones & The Indications; and Trike

Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Music

Blue Wednesday: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Spencer Lee

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Wooden Wand; Nathan Bowles; and Jake Xerxes-Fussell

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.

Theater

“Count” at Playmakers Repertory Company

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Kenan Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2u4DkXd, 919-962-7529.

Outings

Wellness Wednesdays-How to Structure a Training Program

Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Sponsored by Fleet Feet Sports. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 4-5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2v37tnb.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Music

Raimi Family Musicians; and Violinist Nicholas DiEugenio

Presented by Duke Performances. Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Kirby Horton Hall, 420 Anderson St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2w6N7te, 919-684-3698.

The Petty Thieves

Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

The Jondoe

Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

1970’s Film Stock; Cantwell Gomez and Jordan; and Al Riggs

Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Movies

Mommy’s Morning Movies

A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill.

Theater

“Count” at Playmakers Repertory Company

Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Kenan Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2u4DkXd, 919-962-7529.

