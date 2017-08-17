Calendar of Events: Aug. 18-24

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Aug. 18
Art Openings
“Some Assembly Required: Can You Build It?” Opening Reception at Pleiades Gallery
Artists explore the concept of “assemblage,” 3D elements project out of a base or substrate. Exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Seed to Soil to Seed: Ad Infinitum, Opening Reception at Cameron Gallery
Part of a larger body of garden and soil-related sculptural works by Sara Good of Memphis. On exhibit through Saturday, September 9. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wBoSmk, 919-688-6960.
“H is for Hayti” at Hayti Heritage Center
Highlights Durham’s famed Black Wall Street and the community that served as a model for self-sufficient African American communities in the south. Refreshments will be served. RSVP to 919-683-1709 or info@hayti.org. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham.
“Angles of Repose” by Pamela George at Eno River Gallery
Paintings explore endangered places of rest, restoration and repost. On exhibit through Thursday, Oct. 5. Details: Friday, Aug. 18. Mon-Thurs 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (ERUUF), 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham. 919-489-2575.
The FENCE: Durham
A large scale outdoor photography exhibition featuring work from 46 artists. On view through November 2017. Details: Friday, Aug. 18. 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wf2p1z.
Music
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series: Will McBride Group
No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.
Durham Central Park Concert Series: Be Steadwell
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2u04luq, 919-450-5186.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Ctr, Pittsboro. http://bit.ly/2wrVJtR, 919-542-4000.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Rusty Wright Band
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Harvey Dalton Arnold
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Brick + Mortar and The Moms and Lonnie Walker
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tyler Daniel Bean, Boy Rex and S.E. Ward
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Benefit for Greg Klaiber
Featuring Tooth, Solar Halos, Bitter Resolve, Gates Of Endor, Bvnnies, Squall, Magma Opus, En Serenade, Miracles, Almost People, The Wigg Report, and Charles Latham. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Tills, Drag Sounds and Pie Face Girls
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Third Friday dance sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Improv Percolator
A showcase for local improv students and teams. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Music
Rock the Park Concert & Movies Series: Trolls (G)
Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while watching a movie on a big screen. Food vendors will be on site. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1TNsxCn, 919-560-4355.
August Birthday Party: Good Rocking Sam
If you were born in August, bring your friends, party favors and come on in! Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
ZOOCRU
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Roosevelts and Katie Rose (solo)
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Shehehe, 3 Body Problem and Reese McHenry & The Fox
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dave Finucane Quartet
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Hal Engler Quartet
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Comedian Jordan Carlos and Matt White
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight: Wonder Woman (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2w6XQmS.
Movies at the Library: Hidden Figures (PG)
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2022.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Music
Gospel Extravaganza at Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Features all of Peace’s choirs, including Angels of Peace, Spirit of Peace, Voices of Peace and the Male Chorus. Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. Free. Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 Apex Hwy (NC Hwy 55), Durham. 919-598-9888.
Adrian Duke & Theresa Richmond
Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Woolly’s Big Blues Jam
Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 5:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Janiva Magness; and Tea Cup Gin
Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$19 Day of Show/$29 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, Pre-show at 2:20 p.m.; Performance at 3 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Monday, Aug. 21
Music
Bluegrass Jam
Grab your fiddle, guitar, banjo, or mandolin. All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Aug. 21, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org. 919-929-2787.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Music
Skyler Drew Foust
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Durand Jones & The Indications; and Trike
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Music
Blue Wednesday: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Spencer Lee
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Wooden Wand; Nathan Bowles; and Jake Xerxes-Fussell
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Theater
“Count” at Playmakers Repertory Company
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Kenan Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2u4DkXd, 919-962-7529.
Outings
Wellness Wednesdays-How to Structure a Training Program
Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Sponsored by Fleet Feet Sports. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 4-5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2v37tnb.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Music
Raimi Family Musicians; and Violinist Nicholas DiEugenio
Presented by Duke Performances. Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Kirby Horton Hall, 420 Anderson St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2w6N7te, 919-684-3698.
The Petty Thieves
Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Jondoe
Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
1970’s Film Stock; Cantwell Gomez and Jordan; and Al Riggs
Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Movies
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill.
Theater
“Count” at Playmakers Repertory Company
Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Kenan Theatre, Playmakers Repertory Company, 250 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2u4DkXd, 919-962-7529.
