Daybook for Sunday, August 20, 2017 - Saturday, August 26, 2017

Sunday, Aug. 20
Lectures
World War I and Durham's Sister Cities
Learn how all of Durham’s Sister Cities, except Arusha, fought with the Allied Powers against Germany and Austria. Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 3-4:30 p.m. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. http://bit.ly/2ub2Biw.
Outings
Black August in the Park
An annual event that celebrates and connects people of African descent. Details: Sunday, Aug. 20, 3-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vcNh44.
Monday, Aug. 21
Public Hearing
Chatham County Comprehensive Plan - Public Hearing
The Chatham County Comprehensive Plan will be available for public comment until Aug. 28. Details: Monday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m. Historic Courthouse, 12 East St, Pittsboro. www.chathamnc.org/comprehensiveplan, 919-542-8204.
Fundraiser
Chefs for Change Fundraiser
A fundraising dinner series, featuring Chef Billy Cotter, pairing the burgeoning Durham food scene with the needs of families experiencing homelessness. Proceeds benefit Families Moving Forward. Details: Monday, Aug. 21, 6:30-9 p.m. $75 per person. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tXFXtQ, 919-683-5878.
Outings
Total Eclipse of the Sun Party at Southwest Regional Library
A chance to celebrate the celestial event. In case of inclement weather, the party will be moved indoors. Enjoy moon pies and sun tea for refreshments! Details: Monday, Aug. 21, 1-4:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vpvxDr.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Book Signings
Heather Harpham, author of “Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After”
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia at The Pinhook
Current events, miscellaneous facts, and each game has a theme round. Win a $50 bar tab and tickets to shows. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. Free. The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vf9NYl, 984-244-7243.
Community Events
The Caregivers Summit - Navigating the Transitions in Life
The Caregivers Summit will address new approaches and issues in caregiving, and provide practical information and support for caregivers. Respite is available. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $15, includes lunch. Pre-registration required. Friday Center, UNC, 100 Friday CenterDr, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vDSnGN, 919-719-6765.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Book Signings
Dawn Reno Langley, author of “The Mourning Parade: A Novel”
Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Community Luncheon Roundtable - Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders Recovery
Robert Thomas, Randy Tucker, and other members of the Recovery Community of Durham will lead a discussion on the diverse paths and collaborative approaches to supporting recovery in our Durham community. Lunch from CORE Catering. Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, Noon - 1 p.m. Free. Shepherd’s House UMC, 107 N. Driver St, Durham. 919-931-4347.
Senior Health Support: Teeth or No Teeth
Join Dr. Allen Samuelson, DDS, for an informative session on oral health. There will be health care stations and exhibits at 10:30 a.m. with a bag lunch, the talk and question and answers following from noon - 1 p.m. Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, Exhibits at 10:30 a.m.; Lunch, talk, Q&A at Noon-1 p.m. Free. Grey Stone Church Family Life Center, 2601 Hillsborough Rd, Durham.
Legal Aid Clinic - Landlord/Tenant Rights
Free, do-it-yourself legal clinics educate people about their rights and empower them to handle certain basic legal issues without the help of a lawyer. Participants receive all the guidance and paperwork necessary to walk out of the clinic and into the courthouse. Details: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uraP1a.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Kids
Meet the Children’s Author: Melissa Rooney, author of “Eddie the Electron”
Kids will be able to do hands-on science activities about electricity. Recommended for children in preschool and elementary school. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2-3 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children’s Program Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vxaM8b.
Outings
Harvest and Hornworm Festival at Duke Homestead
Celebrate North Carolina farming culture and history. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 2828 Duke Homestead Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/1rPczyQ, 919-627-6990.
Triangle Scrabble Tournament
Test your skills against other tournament players or stop by and watch the play. All ages are invited to register and participate. Pre-registration required at www.trianglescrabble.com for $25 per player. For more information, contact tournament director David Klionsky, 919-699-9831. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Northgate Mall, Dress Barn Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
Saturday Morning Birds at Eno River State Park
Bring your binoculars and join us for a relaxing morning outing. All experience levels welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uvuC4B, 919-383-1686.
Women in Public Office Reception
In celebration of Women's Equality Day. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties. Cash bar available. RSVP attendance to kaw22lwv@gmail.com. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 4-6 p.m. Free. Sheraton, Carolina 1663 Lounge, 1 Europa Dr, Chapel Hill. More information, Pam Oxendine, lwvdurhampo@gmail.com.
2017 Brew Fest at University Place
Featuring local beer, local grown food, arts, crafts and music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m. - Noon. Chapel Hill Farmer’s Market, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill.
