Civic clubs and support groups in Durham and Orange counties

Civic Groups
Durham Lions Club
The motto of the Durham Lions Club is We Serve, and that is what we do, with special emphasis on serving the visually impaired and youth. Details: Every Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Rd, Durham, www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/durham2nc, durhamlionsclub@gmail.com, 919-451 7203.
Optimist Club of Chapel Hill
The purpose of the club is to develop Optimism as a philosophy of life; non-sectarian and all-inclusive. Details: Every 1st & 3rd Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Bob Evans Restaurant, 5419 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham. www.ch-optimists.org, 919-942-4144.
Volunteer Opportunity-Prison Books
Fill book and magazine requests from people in prison. No need to sign up ahead of time. Details: Every Sunday, 1-4 p.m., 4312 Etta Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2eHDoWc, prisonbooks@gmail.com.
Support Groups
Breastfeeding Cafe
An informal drop-in for breastfeeding moms. Details: Every Monday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., The Red Hen, 201 S. Estes Dr, University Mall, Chapel Hill. Pam Freedman, 919-417-5170.
Depression and Bipolar Alliance (DBSA)
Triangle Comfort Zone Chapter. Details: Every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, Room 21, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. For information, e-mail Richard at dbsachapelhill@gmail.com.
Growing thru Grief
Open to all who have lost a loved one. Details: Every Tuesday, 4:30-6 p.m., with coffee and cookies from 4-4:30 p.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1200 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. www.growingthrugrief.org, growingthrugrief@gmail.com.
Dementia Support
Person with Dementia and Care Partner Group
Contact Lisa Gwyther, lisa.gwyther@duke.edu, before attending for the first time. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 10:30 a.m.-Noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Rd, Durham.
Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives
Contact Bobbi Matchar, bobbi.matchar@duke.edu, for more information. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 30, Noon-1 p.m. Duke Clinic Building, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Blue Zone, 3rd Floor, Room 3512, Durham.
Cancer Support
Yoga for Cancer Patients-Chapel Hill
For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Monday & Wednesday, 2-3:30 p.m. $5 fee. UNC Wellness at Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St, Chapel Hill. 984-974-8100.
Yoga for Cancer Patients-Durham
For patients, survivors and caregivers. Arrive 15 minutes early if new. Details: Every Friday, 10-11:30 a.m. $5 Fee. Holistic Health Studio, 1000 Hackberry Ln, Durham. 984-974-8100.
Addiction
Gamblers Anonymous
Details: Every Monday, 7:30 p.m. Amity United Methodist Church, 825 Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga.
Nar-Anon
Details: Every Monday, 8 p.m. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8639 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. www.nar-anon.org.
Overeaters Anonymous-Carrboro
White house across street from church, Handicap accessible. Details: Every Sunday, 4 p.m., Carrboro United Methodist Church, 200 Hillsborough Rd, Carrboro. 919-265-9122.
Overeaters Anonymous-Chapel Hill
Details: Every Thursday, 7 p.m., Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Room 17, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2uEbgtC, 919-260-5693.
Overeaters Anonymous Meetings-Durham
Details: Every Saturday, 10 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Calhoun Cabin, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-596-9543.
Details: Every Thursday, 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013. Special Topic is Literature Study.
Details: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 5000 Southpark Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013. Special Topic is Relapse/12th Step Within.
Details: Every Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Rd, 2nd Floor, Room 220, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891. Special Topic is Relapse/12th Step Within.
Details: Every Sunday, 10 a.m., Structure House, 3017 Pickett Rd, 2nd Floor, Room 220, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-929-9891. Newcomer Meeting.
Details: Every Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uyIWbv, 919-683-3013.
