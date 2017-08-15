And the band played on: Who didn’t show up for Batalá Durham drum practice this week

Batala Durham drumming group rehearses on Monday evenings during the summer at Durham Central Park, but at least one neighbor in the new Liberty Warehouse Apartments, pictured behind them, has called the police to complain. On Monday, Aug. 14, practice went off with no police response, and the drummers moved from the farmers’ market shelter to the open field as they finished. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan dvaughan@heraldsun.com