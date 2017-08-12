Young student entrepreneurs are using their lemonade stand to raise funds for school supplies and clothes. A generous gift from an anonymous Duke University professor has helped the cause mightily.
Durham County

Turning lemonade into school supplies. Anonymous donor weighs in to help kids help themselves.

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 12, 2017 12:52 PM

DURHAM

With the start of school just around the corner, generosity is reaching across the Triangle.

A professor at Duke is helping out a pair of Raleigh kids who were running a lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies and clothes. The professor, who wished to remain anonymous, donated $5,000 to the cause, according to a report by ABC11.

Earlier in the week, 12-year-old Isaiah Lattimer and 11-year-old Aniya Williams were featured in another story as they demonstrated their industriousness that caught the eye of the Duke professor and prompted his donation.

The kids were aided by community advocate Geraldine Alshamy, who helped them stayed stocked up and retain their profits.

She said there are lessons to be learned with the lemonade stand, including character building and getting kids to care about their community.

Aniya said she wanted to use the money to help inspire under-privileged children across the city.

The anonymous donor from Duke said he wanted his donation to serve as a challenge for others to give what they can, too.

Unfortunately, Isaiah won’t be around to continue with the lemonade stand. He and his mother have had to move to Chicago.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews

