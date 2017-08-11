Gov. Cooper announces boards, commissions appointees with area ties

Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced 32 appointments to North Carolina boards and commissions, including the North Carolina Veterans Affairs Commission, the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities, and the North Carolina Historical Commission.
“These talented, dedicated individuals hail from across the state, and I appreciate their willingness to serve on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Gov. Cooper said.
Area residents, or people with ties to Durham and Orange counties who were appointed include:
To the North Carolina Sentencing and Policy Advisory Commission:
▪ Harvey L. McMurray of Durham. A former Washington, D.C. police officer, McMurray has served as an associate professor of criminal justice at N.C. Central University since 1987. His research areas include community policing, homeland security concerns, comparative criminal justice and community change.
To the North Carolina Veterans Affairs Commission:
▪ N.C. Sen. Valerie Foushee, D-Orange. A lifelong resident of Orange County and graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Foushee began serving in the North Carolina General Assembly in 2012. She also served at the Chapel Hill Police Department for 21 years.
To the North Carolina Historical Commission:
▪ Mary Lynn M. Bryan of Fayetteville. After 30 years of service, Bryan retired from the history department at Duke University in 2013. During her career, she also served as editor of the Jane Addams Papers and curated the Jane Addams Hull House.
