Officers report Durham woman attacked them while being arrested

A police officer was injured Thursday while charging a woman with multiple offenses.
Police found Chane Devon Boxley, 22, after responding to call about an auto break-in in progress around 8:45 a.m. at Hammond Street, spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. The officers reported that Boxley bit an officer on the arm and stuck her fingers in his eye, and attempted to run from them.
They charged Boxley, of 682 Dowd St., Apt. B, in Durham with assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer; breaking and entering to a vehicle; felony possession of heroin; resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer; and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police reported finding a handgun and heroin during the arrest.
Boxley is being held under a $75,000 secured bond in the Durham County Detention Center.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments