Jet makes emergency landing at RDU

By Joe Johnson

August 11, 2017 4:21 PM

A jet was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport and made an emergency landing on Friday.

American Eagle flight 5355 from New Bern to Charlotte landed safely at RDU at about 3:45 p.m., according to an ABC11 report.

The Bombardier CRJ-200 took off from the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern. Upon landing at RDU, it taxied to the terminal under its own power. The regional jet can carry up to 50 passengers

American Airlines said the flight was diverted after an indicator light in the cockpit reported the possible mechanical issue.

American said it is working to get the passengers to Charlotte as soon as possible, officials said.

