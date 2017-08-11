Everyone at ballpark to celebrate this weekend when Bulls set attendance landmark

It’s taken 20 seasons, but the Durham Bulls are about to welcome their 10 millionth fan at Durham Bulls Athletic Park this weekend.
They’re forecasting it to happen either Saturday or Sunday, Aug. 12-13, and when it does there will be quite a celebration in the ballpark.
When the 10 millionth ticket is sold, the team will give every fan $25 in Sharper Image Cash at that game. One section in the ballpark also will be chosen and fans with tickets there will receive a two-for-one coupon for Jamba Juice. Additionally, one row in that section will get team-signed baseballs.
The Bulls also will have a grand prize giveaway in a random drawing which includes a $100 gift card from the Angus Barn, a night’s state at the Hilton Durham and $500 shopping spree at the Ballpark Corner Store.
“This is just a small way for us to honor the greatest fans in sports,” Bulls general manager Mike Birling said in a news release. “As a franchise we’re very lucky to have such a passionate, engaged fan base, and this is a fun way for us to give back to those that have supported us since 1998.”
The first-place Bulls will be wrapping up a seven-game homestand with games against the New York Yankees top farm club, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, this weekend.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews
