Musicians perform during the fiddlers’ competition at the spring 2017 Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance.
Durham County

Dates for annual Shakori Hills festival announced. Tickets on sale

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

August 10, 2017 3:33 PM

PITTSBORO

The fall edition of the Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 8 on the grounds of the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center.

Among the musicians and performers for the fall festival are Beats Antique, Donna the Buffalo, Elephant Revival, Locos Por Juana, Seratones, LADAMA, Zach Deputy, and other artists.

The festival also has dance tents, music competitions in which visitors may participate, arts and crafts vendors, a “Vinyl Lounge” with DJs, and other events. Camping is permitted.

Festival tickets are now on sale and available by phone at 919-542-8142 and at https://shakorihillsgrassroots.org/tickets-info/.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

