Silver alert issued for missing woman

Durham Police Department investigators are trying to locate 65-year-old Fonda Joeann Robinson. Robinson was last seen on Monday, Aug. 7, just before sunset on Mangum Street in Durham.
Robinson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, is described as a black female, 4 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
A silver alert has been issued.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department’s front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.
