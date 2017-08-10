Want to ring a bell? Here’s how you can help the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Durham is getting an early jump on ringing in the season.
It now is seeking individual and group volunteers for its annual red kettle campaign which runs Nov. 11-Dec. 24. There are about 30 locations in Durham, Orange and Person counties where the Salvation Army needs coverage.
“Ideally, we’d love to have every single spot filled,” said Katherine Bellamy of Salvation Army. “We need ringers Monday through Saturday. It’s a huge number of volunteers to fill each shift every single day but it would be awesome if we could.”
There are two shifts. The morning shift runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The evening shift runs from 4-8 p.m,
Bellamy said the Salvation Army is starting its call for volunteers earlier this year in order to surpass the number from last year, which was smaller than expected. They will hire ringers to cover shifts at high-profile locations if volunteers are not available, according to Bellamy.
“When we have volunteers, it lets us save money and use it here,” Bellamy said. “That’s so much more beneficial to the community.”
Groups also can sponsor a kettle during the drive.
The money raised during the red kettle campaign pays for programs in the Salvation Army’s local social services department as well as in the Boys & Girls Club. They also provide rental and utility assistance, support for its food pantry and assists families with after-school programs.
The Salvation Army is works with service clubs and organizations, high school groups, churches and individuals to get kettle coverage.
“We’ve got our kettle information up right now,” Bellamy said.
