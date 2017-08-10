New Eagles landing on Fayetteville Street

Don’t let traffic around N.C. Central ruffle your feathers today – it’s the first day for students to move in.
NCCU is welcoming more than 1,300 freshmen, the largest first-year class in school history. There are also about 400 transfer and second-degree students enrolling for the fall semester.
Today marks the first day of Eagle Mania, a series of events introducing students to campus and Durham.
One of the events Sunday will feature 2007 NCCU alumnus and U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent David Bailey, who helped stop an attack on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, in June.
He will be the the keynote speaker at the new student induction and pinning ceremony at 3 p.m. in McDougald-McLendon Arena. Bailey was awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump.
“North Carolina Central University is poised to open the 2017-2018 school year with a talented class of more than 1,700 new first-time freshmen and transfer students, making it one of the largest incoming classes of scholars in the history of our institution,” Chancellor Johnson Akinleye said. “As we continue to enhance our course offerings and deliver more innovative opportunities for positive growth both academically and socially, we are proud that more students are choosing NCCU.”
This year’s class has an average GPA of 3.26 and average SAT score of 954, an increase of 10 percent from the previous year, according to a news release.
Diversity within the student body also has grown. There is a nearly 80 percent increase in the number of incoming students who identify as Hispanic, compared to the previous year.
The College of Behavioral and Social Sciences was the preferred academic program for most of the incoming students, with nursing, criminal justice and psychology listed as some of the top anticipated majors.
“This is always an exciting time for North Carolina Central University faculty, staff and alumni,” said Gary Brown, interim vice chancellor for student affairs. “We’ve prepared a dynamic lineup of events and activities to make this a memorable experience for our students.”
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889
