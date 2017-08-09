Durham Police searching for bank robbery suspects

Durham police are seeking two male suspects who attempted to rob the Mechanics & Farmers Bank on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard on Wednesday.
Durham police said two males wearing coats entered the bank around 12:45 p.m. One suspect approached the counter and handed a teller a note demanding money and implying the use of a gun. No weapon was seen. Both men left the bank without getting any money.
Investigators said one suspect was described as a black male in his 20s and six feet tall. He was wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, glasses and a coat.
The second suspect was described as a black male with a dark complexion in his 20s. He was six feet tall and had dreadlocks. He was wearing a red puffy coat.
