I think that I shall never see ... a finer tree? Nominate your favorite

Trees Across Durham and Durham County Extension Master Gardeners are seeking nominations for Durham’s Finest Trees for 2017.
Durham’s Finest Trees awarded recognition to seven trees in the spring as part of the Trees Over Durham Forum. The trees included a white ash, two dawn redwoods, an osage orange, catalpa, Eastern cottonwood and a loblolly pine.
Tree nominations may be submitted through Oct. 1, 2017 at http://durhamnc.gov/1580/Durhams-Finest-Trees. Inquiries may be made by email at durhamsfinesttrees@gmail.com.
Finest Trees for 2016
▪ Duke Lemur Center. Dawn Redwood, 3705 Erwin Road
▪ Cranford Road Dawn Redwood, 2260 Cranford Road/Duke Lemur Center
▪ Virginia Avenue Loblolly Pine, 2244 W. Club Blvd, and Virginia Avenue
▪ Main Street Ash, 403 E. Main St.
▪ Parkwood East Cottonwood, beside Parkwood baseball field
▪ Parkwood Catalpa, in front of Parkwood Manor and east side of Revere Road
▪ Stagville Plantation Osage Orange, 5828 Old Oxford Highway
