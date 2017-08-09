Dash for cash. Duke breaks record, raises billions in Duke Forward campaign

Duke has wrapped up its largest fund raising campaign in school history by surpassing its original goal.
Duke Forward took seven years and donations by more than 315,000 people for Duke to raise $3.85 billion, which was $600 million more than the goal set in 2010 when the campaign began, according to a news release.
“Duke Forward will empower the next generation of students and faculty to advance ideas and solve complex global challenges,” said Duke president Vincent Price. “This is an incredible accomplishment to inherit, and I am grateful to my predecessors, to our development staff, and most importantly to our donors, whose tremendous investment makes it possible for Duke students and faculty to innovate, engage and improve our world.”
Duke concluded its effort with $581 million in donations during the final year after raising $506 million the year before. It marked the fifth straight year of increased donations.
“We are thrilled to have exceeded our fund raising goal,” vice president for alumni affairs and development Robert S. Shepard said. “But this campaign isn’t just about the dollar goal. It’s about the people the dollars support — and how they turn big ideas into real solutions,”
Duke Forward proceeds will fund financial aid, faculty development, research and patient care, and hands-on learning opportunities for students at Duke. The campaign also helped advance interdisciplinary research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the arts, energy, global health and the environment.
“Every aspect of Duke’s academic mission has been touched by this campaign,” Provost Sally Kornbluth said. “It has made possible our ability to continue the delivery of novel, innovative teaching and learning programs and to provide the resources necessary to drive cutting-edge research by our faculty.”
The campaign allowed for 594 new scholarship and fellowship endowments across all 10 schools at Duke, including the David M. Rubenstein Scholars Program for first-generation, low-income students.
Renovations to Perkins, Bostock and Rubenstein libraries created destinations for community and for individual and group study.
More than 1 million square feet of space were added for clinical care, research and education, including the Duke Cancer Center, Duke Medicine Pavilion, Hudson Building at Duke Eye Center, Mary Duke Biddle Trent Semans Center for Health Education, and the School of Nursing’s Christine Siegler Pearson Building.
Renovations at Duke Chapel also were part of the effort, including revitalizing stained-glass windows and roof and ceiling repairs. It was the first first major restoration since its construction in the 1930s.
Wallace Wade Stadium improvements and expansion of Cameron Indoor Stadium were part of the campaign along with construction of the Morris Williams Track and Field Stadium, the Scott Family Pavilion and Athletics Center and the Blue Devil Tower.
