Daybook for Sunday, August 13, 2017 - Saturday, August 19, 2017

Please submit your free events two weeks before your event to http://bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, August 13
Fundraiser
Annual Grapes Sale at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church
Huge scuppernong and muscadine grapes straight from the vineyards of Georgia. 2 lb. bags for $6; By the case for $60.00. Details: Sunday, August 13, 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 E. Piedmont Ave, Durham. 919-606-4038.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: Sunday, August 13, 2 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Pick Up with Pups Litter Clean Up
Sponsored by Keep Durham Beautiful and Animal Protection Services of Durham. Volunteers will clean up the 1.5-mile East Campus Wall Trail that circles Duke University’s East Campus while meeting adorable adoptable dogs from the APS of Durham. Open to all ages. Details: Sunday, August 13, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Duke University’s East Campus, meet at the trail across from the Domino’s located at 1209 W Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2utfRzj, 919-354-2729.
The Summer Patchwork Market
Sixty-plus local makers and vintage vendors will come together to create a unique shopping experience with a diverse selection of high quality and original goods. Details: Sunday, August 13, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2frJnPj, 719-440-8636.
Wilderness Survival at Eno River State Park
Learn the basics that might help you survive in the wild. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Sunday, August 13, 9 a.m. & 3 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uuY8aI, 919-383-1686.
Turtle Walk at Eno River State Park
Join the park naturalist in diving into the lives of turtles. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Sunday, August 13, Noon. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vWNby2, 919-383-1686.
Monday, August 14
Music
Songwriters’ Circle
An evening for composers to share their work with each other. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, August 14, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Tuesday, August 15
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Wednesday, August 16
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker will be Kevin Guskiewicz, head of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee. Details: Wednesday, August 16, noon - 1:15 p.m. $25 for lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. Reservations to Anne, Ahennessey@nc.rr.com. 919-703-8636.
Outings
Wellness Wednesdays - Emphasize Your Assets with Center of Motion
Offers solutions to people of all ages who want less pain and more agility, balance, power, and speed. Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, August 16, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2uZdByT.
Tree Tales and Forest Stories
Learn about the different trees and the surrounding ecosystem at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Wednesday, August 16, 9 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wAq2PT, 919-383-1686.
Thursday, August 17
Book Signings
Emily Colin, author of “The Dream Keeper’s Daughter”
Details: Thursday, August 17, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Workshops
Legal Aid Clinic - Simple Divorce
Free; open to the public; advance registration is required. Call 1-866-219-5262 or visit legalaidnc.org/get-help to register. Details: Thursday, August 17, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vwZD7v.
Friday, August 18
Faith
Youth Explosion: A Chosen Generation at West Durham Baptist Church
Come and celebrate with the youth as they showcase their gifts and talents through praising, dancing, singing, spoken word, and more. Details: Friday, August 18, 7 p.m. West Durham Baptist Church, 1901 Athens St, Durham. 919-682-4453.
Benefit Yard Sale at Mt. Sylvan UMC
Proceeds benefit local and national/international missions. Selling antiques, collectibles, gently used household items, children's clothes, seasonal items, and more. Details: Friday, August 18, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mt. Sylvan UMC, Fellowship Hall, 5731 N. Roxboro Rd, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org. 919-477-5342.
Saturday, August 19
Faith
Benefit Yard Sale at Mt. Sylvan UMC
Proceeds benefit local and national/international missions. Selling antiques, collectibles, gently used household items, children's clothes, seasonal items, and more. Details: Saturday, August 19, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mt. Sylvan UMC, Fellowship Hall, 5731 N. Roxboro Rd, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org. 919-477-5342.
Fundraiser
Grange BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser
Eat in or take out. Benefits the community work of Schley Grange. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. $9 Adults/$5 children under 10. Schley Grange, 3416 Schley Rd, Hillsborough.
2017 Fill That Bus School Supply Drive
Sponsored by Crayons2Calculators. Benefits Durham Public Schools’ teachers and students. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sam’s Club/Office Depot Parking Lot, 4001 Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uDrVKk.
Kids
Back To School Bash
Games, food, visits with local police, fire department and sheriff dept. personnel. Play games to earn free school supplies. Free lunch provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free. Bethany United Methodist Church, 2903 Guess Rd, Durham. 919-477-6659.
Northgate Mall Back-to-School Bash
A free, fun-filled family day with interactive activities, train rides, DJ, face painting, and giveaways throughout the mall. Endivo Hair Design, Suite 241, will be collecting school supplies for children in need. Details: Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vLaWcw, 919-286-4400.
Meet the Children’s Author - Kenneth S. Wormack, author of “My Brother’s Keeper”
Stay and make a special take home craft. Details: Saturday, August 19, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children's Program Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. http://bit.ly/2voKSnK.
Tike Hike at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area
Parents, come ready to learn ways to make hiking fun, educational and an adventure for your young ones. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 19, 9 a.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2uwZD4e, 919-383-1686.
Outings
History of Durham's Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center
Join us for a look back at the rich history of this local institution. Co-sponsored by the Museum of Durham History. Details: Saturday, August 19, 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2v5AChx.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, August 19, 7 a.m. Meet at 7:00 in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.
Occoneechee Geology Hike
Learn about Occoneechee Mountain’s geologic wonders. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2wAE8Ra, 919-383-1686.
Comments