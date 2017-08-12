Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, August 13, 2017 - Saturday, August 19, 2017

August 12, 2017 6:00 AM

Please submit your free events two weeks before your event to http://bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.

Sunday, August 13

Fundraiser

Annual Grapes Sale at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church

Huge scuppernong and muscadine grapes straight from the vineyards of Georgia. 2 lb. bags for $6; By the case for $60.00. Details: Sunday, August 13, 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 E. Piedmont Ave, Durham. 919-606-4038.

Outings

APS Cat Adoption Event

Details: Sunday, August 13, 2 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Pick Up with Pups Litter Clean Up

Sponsored by Keep Durham Beautiful and Animal Protection Services of Durham. Volunteers will clean up the 1.5-mile East Campus Wall Trail that circles Duke University’s East Campus while meeting adorable adoptable dogs from the APS of Durham. Open to all ages. Details: Sunday, August 13, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Duke University’s East Campus, meet at the trail across from the Domino’s located at 1209 W Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2utfRzj, 919-354-2729.

The Summer Patchwork Market

Sixty-plus local makers and vintage vendors will come together to create a unique shopping experience with a diverse selection of high quality and original goods. Details: Sunday, August 13, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2frJnPj, 719-440-8636.

Wilderness Survival at Eno River State Park

Learn the basics that might help you survive in the wild. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Sunday, August 13, 9 a.m. & 3 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uuY8aI, 919-383-1686.

Turtle Walk at Eno River State Park

Join the park naturalist in diving into the lives of turtles. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Sunday, August 13, Noon. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vWNby2, 919-383-1686.

Monday, August 14

Music

Songwriters’ Circle

An evening for composers to share their work with each other. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, August 14, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Tuesday, August 15

Kids

Kids Stories and Songs

Details: Tuesdays, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.

Wednesday, August 16

Kids

Preschool Storytime

At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Meetings

Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting

Guest speaker will be Kevin Guskiewicz, head of the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee. Details: Wednesday, August 16, noon - 1:15 p.m. $25 for lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. Reservations to Anne, Ahennessey@nc.rr.com. 919-703-8636.

Outings

Wellness Wednesdays - Emphasize Your Assets with Center of Motion

Offers solutions to people of all ages who want less pain and more agility, balance, power, and speed. Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, August 16, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2uZdByT.

Tree Tales and Forest Stories

Learn about the different trees and the surrounding ecosystem at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Wednesday, August 16, 9 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wAq2PT, 919-383-1686.

Thursday, August 17

Book Signings

Emily Colin, author of “The Dream Keeper’s Daughter”

Details: Thursday, August 17, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.

Workshops

Legal Aid Clinic - Simple Divorce

Free; open to the public; advance registration is required. Call 1-866-219-5262 or visit legalaidnc.org/get-help to register. Details: Thursday, August 17, 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vwZD7v.

Friday, August 18

Faith

Youth Explosion: A Chosen Generation at West Durham Baptist Church

Come and celebrate with the youth as they showcase their gifts and talents through praising, dancing, singing, spoken word, and more. Details: Friday, August 18, 7 p.m. West Durham Baptist Church, 1901 Athens St, Durham. 919-682-4453.

Benefit Yard Sale at Mt. Sylvan UMC

Proceeds benefit local and national/international missions. Selling antiques, collectibles, gently used household items, children's clothes, seasonal items, and more. Details: Friday, August 18, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Mt. Sylvan UMC, Fellowship Hall, 5731 N. Roxboro Rd, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org. 919-477-5342.

Saturday, August 19

Faith

Benefit Yard Sale at Mt. Sylvan UMC

Proceeds benefit local and national/international missions. Selling antiques, collectibles, gently used household items, children's clothes, seasonal items, and more. Details: Saturday, August 19, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mt. Sylvan UMC, Fellowship Hall, 5731 N. Roxboro Rd, Durham. www.mtsylvan.org. 919-477-5342.

Fundraiser

Grange BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

Eat in or take out. Benefits the community work of Schley Grange. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. $9 Adults/$5 children under 10. Schley Grange, 3416 Schley Rd, Hillsborough.

2017 Fill That Bus School Supply Drive

Sponsored by Crayons2Calculators. Benefits Durham Public Schools’ teachers and students. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sam’s Club/Office Depot Parking Lot, 4001 Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uDrVKk.

Kids

Back To School Bash

Games, food, visits with local police, fire department and sheriff dept. personnel. Play games to earn free school supplies. Free lunch provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free. Bethany United Methodist Church, 2903 Guess Rd, Durham. 919-477-6659.

Northgate Mall Back-to-School Bash

A free, fun-filled family day with interactive activities, train rides, DJ, face painting, and giveaways throughout the mall. Endivo Hair Design, Suite 241, will be collecting school supplies for children in need. Details: Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vLaWcw, 919-286-4400.

Meet the Children’s Author - Kenneth S. Wormack, author of “My Brother’s Keeper”

Stay and make a special take home craft. Details: Saturday, August 19, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children's Program Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. http://bit.ly/2voKSnK.

Tike Hike at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area

Parents, come ready to learn ways to make hiking fun, educational and an adventure for your young ones. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 19, 9 a.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2uwZD4e, 919-383-1686.

Outings

History of Durham's Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center

Join us for a look back at the rich history of this local institution. Co-sponsored by the Museum of Durham History. Details: Saturday, August 19, 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2v5AChx.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Saturday, August 19, 7 a.m. Meet at 7:00 in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.

Occoneechee Geology Hike

Learn about Occoneechee Mountain’s geologic wonders. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. http://bit.ly/2wAE8Ra, 919-383-1686.

  Comments  

Videos

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history 0:42

Plantation surveyors are trying to uncover history "people should know"
If you witness a crime, here's what you do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what you do
Taking sanctuary is prison-like, but for faith leaders providing sanctuary could mean real prison time 1:09

Taking sanctuary is prison-like, but for faith leaders providing sanctuary could mean real prison time

View More Video