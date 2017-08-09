An eclipse, and chocolate doughnuts, too

For the first time, Krispy Kreme’s iconic glazed doughnuts will have a layer of chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, at participating U.S. shops.
You can also get an early taste of this limited-time doughnut during evening Hot Light hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.
The chocolate eclipse doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme in Durham, at 3536 Hillsborough Road.
“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion, providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
The Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Doughnut features the classic Original Glazed Doughnut, with a chocolate glaze. Guests who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops can see the chocolate glaze waterfall as the doughnuts are prepared, smell the aroma of chocolate wafting through the shop and taste the familiar Original Glazed Doughnut smothered in a new delicious chocolate.
Be one of the first to try the tastiest eclipse in history.
Want and Eclipse Doughnut?
For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/Eclipse
