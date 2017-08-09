DPAC gets cushy for your tushy

The Durham Performing Arts Center is getting a touch up.
New seats and carpet are coming to DPAC, which is renovating for the first time since it opened in 2008, according to its Facebook page. No cost estimate was provided.
Its post showed the all seats from Section 1, the one closest to the stage, as well as a good number from Section 4 on the right side of the theater already removed. The project started Monday.
DPAC has 2,700 seats. DPAC said some of the seats will be donated to local schools.
Several Facebook commenters welcomed the renovations.
One person asked for wider seats.
“Please tell me there will be more legroom,” wrote another. “I love DPAC, but it’s terribly uncomfortable if you’re tall.”
DPAC isn’t just one of the country’s top-drawing arts venues – it’s in the top 10 worldwide.
The 2,712-capacity DPAC sold more than 240,000 tickets for the first half of 2017, according to figures released by the concert-industry trade magazine Pollstar in its mid-year report. That ranked No. 6 in the world for theater-sized venues, right behind The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas
