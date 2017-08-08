Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC names new CEO

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the state’s largest health insurer, chose its new chief executive officer on Tuesday.
The company's board of trustees elected Patrick Conway, who currently is employed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as its new president and CEO. He will succeed Brad Wilson, the company’s current CEO, who announced his intentions to retire in February.
Conway, who has been with CMS since 2011, currently works as deputy administrator for Innovation and Quality as well as the director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.
Conway will begin his tenure at BCBSNC on October 1 – though Wilson will remain on staff for a transition period.
“Blue Cross NC’s role in transforming the health care system in North Carolina is a model that other plans aspire to and that I want to work with the Blue Cross NC team to further improve,” Conway said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with Blue Cross NC employees, health care providers and employers to deliver the best health outcomes and best service experience at the lowest cost for our customers.”
Blue Cross, which has 4,800 employees, is one of only two insurers to offer Affordable Care Act insurance plans in North Carolina and the only one that offers them in all 100 counties.
Last week, the insurer announced that it had overestimated its expenses and that it would be lowering its rate increase request from 22.9 percent to 14.1 percent. The company had asked the N.C. Department of Insurance to approve the higher amount in May based on three months of medical claims submitted earlier this year on policies covered by the Affordable Care Act.
“The individual market in North Carolina has become less volatile,” Brian Tajlili, Blue Cross’s chief actuary, said in a blog post last week.
“Put simply, we got information in June and July that made us confident we could reduce our requested rate increase for 2018,” he continued. “At Blue Cross NC, we have gotten a better handle on the anticipated medical costs of people covered in this group which has made it easier for us to estimate the necessary price of our ACA health plans.”
