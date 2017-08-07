Police investigate life-threatening shooting in northern Durham

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in a local hospital after being shot Monday afternoon in northern Durham.
The Durham Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred after 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road.
ABC 11 reported that photos showed a Mercedes up against a tree after the driver lost control while trying to leave the area after the shooting. A photo posted by television station WNCN showed bullet holes in the car’s back passenger window on the driver’s side of the car.
Police are continuing to investigate
Anyone with information about the crime can call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
